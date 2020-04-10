Mia Farrow’s Daughter Quincy Hospitalized With Coronavirus

Mia Farrow’s daughter, Quincy Farrow, has been hospitalized with COVID-19.
The “Rosemary’s Baby” actress, 75, took to Twitter on Friday to ask for prayers after Quincy, born Kaeli-Shea, had fallen ill.
“A personal request. If you would be so kind, would you please send up a prayer for my daughter Quincy,” Farrow tweeted.
Adding, “Today she had no alternative but to go the hospital for help in her struggle against the coronavirus.”
Fellow actress Jane Lynch responded to Farrow’s plea, writing, “Indeed. Love and prayers.”
According to Mia’s son Ronan Farrow, the actress adopted Quincy in 1994, when she was just a year old.
Quincy is married and has a young daughter named Coretta.