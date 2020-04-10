Mia Farrow’s Daughter Quincy Hospitalized With Coronavirus

Mia Farrow’s daughter, Quincy Farrow, has been hospitalized with COVID-19.

The “Rosemary’s Baby” actress, 75, took to Twitter on Friday to ask for prayers after Quincy, born Kaeli-Shea, had fallen ill.

“A personal request. If you would be so kind, would you please send up a prayer for my daughter Quincy,” Farrow tweeted.

RELATED: Mia Farrow Is Over Talking About Woody Allen: ‘I Just Don’t Care’

Adding, “Today she had no alternative but to go the hospital for help in her struggle against the coronavirus.”

A personal request. If you would be so kind, would you please send up a prayer for my daughter Quincy. Today she had no alternative but to go the hospital for help in her struggle against the coronavirus. — Mia Farrow (@MiaFarrow) April 10, 2020

Fellow actress Jane Lynch responded to Farrow’s plea, writing, “Indeed. Love and prayers.”

RELATED: Moses Farrow Defends Woody Allen Against Sister’s Molestation Charges, Alleges Mia Farrow Was Abusive To Her Children

Indeed. Love and prayers. — Jane Lynch (@janemarielynch) April 10, 2020

According to Mia’s son Ronan Farrow, the actress adopted Quincy in 1994, when she was just a year old.

Quincy is married and has a young daughter named Coretta.