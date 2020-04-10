Sophie Turner Does Joe Jonas’ Makeup In Quarantine And Impresses Herself

Sophie Turner and her husband, Joe Jonas, are finding new ways to entertain themselves while under quarantine together.

On Thursday night, 24-year-old Sophie shared pictures of 30-year-old Joe rocking purple eyeshadow on her Instagram Story, writing, “He finally let me do his makeup.” The former “Game of Thrones” star was clearly happy with her work, sharing another close-up picture of Joe and this time bringing attention to the shimmer she put on his temples.

“That hightlight,” she wrote.

Photo: Instagram/SophieTurner

Photo: Instagram/SophieTurner

Earlier this month, Sophie — who’s reportedly pregnant with the couple’s first child together — appeared via video chat on Conan and talked about how it was going while being quarantined with Joe during the coronavirus pandemic.

“I’m kind of loving it,” she shared. “I’m an introvert. I’m a homebody. If I could stay at home all day I would, so this is great for me. I leave the house, like, once a day anyway to walk my dogs and then that’s it.”

But the same can’t be said for Joe.

“Everything seems to be working out in my favor here because Joe’s a real social butterfly, so I struggle to lock him down and have him just spend time with me… It’s like prison for him, but it’s great for me,” she joked.

Meanwhile, Sophie recently talked about what she initially thought about Joe before she met him and why she brought her guy friends along to their first date in an interview with Elle. Watch the video below for more:

More From ET:

Couples in Quarantine: How Celebs Are Self-Isolating Together During the Coronavirus Outbreak

Sophie Turner Seemingly Slams Evangeline Lilly for Not Self-Isolating Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Dr. Phil Gives Relationship-Saving Advice for Couples in Quarantine (Exclusive)