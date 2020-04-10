Liam Payne Missed His Son’s 3rd Birthday Because Of COVID-19 Lockdown

This former One Direction star can’t bear the pain of being away from his son.

Liam Payne has not seen his 3-year-old son, Bear, in quite some time. The “Strip That Down” singer told The Sun that Bear is staying with Payne’s ex-partner, Cheryl, as England responds to the threat of COVID-19.

“It was right around his birthday that [the lockdown] happened. It was one of the first times I was in the ­country for his birthday and I was ready to go over and I just thought, ‘I don’t know how I feel about it,'” he said.

“Me and Cheryl had a very open conversation about visiting, but it’s difficult,” the singer added, “I have a newfound respect for people who have these jobs that mean they have to miss their kids a lot.”

Bear celebrated his third birthday on March 22.