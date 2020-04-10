Disney Announces ‘Robin Hood’ CGI Remake

Disney+ has gained another exclusive.

The Walt Disney Company has announced a brand new reboot of their 1973 classic “Robin Hood”, to premiere exclusively on the streaming platform.

The beloved film will get the 21st-century treatment with a combination of live-action and photo-realistic CGI.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Carlos López Estrada will direct with Daveed Diggs rumoured to take on the title role.

Kari Granlund, who also wrote the 2019 “Lady And The Tramp” remake, has signed on the pen the script.

The upcoming remake is also rumoured to be a musical, featuring the tunes “Love,” which nominated for an Oscar, and “Oo De Lally” from the original.

The news of “Robin Hood” comes after Disney was forced to push the release dates of some upcoming blockbusters, including “Black Widow” and “Mulan”, due to the coronavirus outbreak. “Artemis Fowl” has been moved from a theatrical release to a Disney+ exclusive.