Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Hilarie Burton To Host At-Home Chat Show ‘Friday Night In With The Morgans’

Husband and wife duo Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Hilarie Burton are teaming up for a special project.

Every Friday night, or while the coronavirus continues to spread, the couple will host a special at-home talk show “Friday Night In WIth The Morgans”.

Filmed at their farm in New York, the series will premiere later this month where the “Walking Dead” alum and the former “One Tree Hill” actress will host guests, who are also quarantined at home, like Morgan’s co-stars Christian Serratos and Sarah Wayne Callies, Mark Duplass and Katie Aselton, “Supernatural” star Jenson Ackles and wife and Burton’s former “OTH” co-star Danneel Ackles.

“We have been a part of the AMC family for a long time and are honoured to create this comforting space with them,” Morgan and Burton said in a statement. “From our home here at Mischief Farm, we look forward to shining a light on those who are doing good in the world, catching up with old friends and connecting with the awesome fan base we’ve gotten to know over the years.”

“Friday Night In WIth The Morgans” premieres April 17.