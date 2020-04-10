James Woods Mocks Alyssa Milano Over Gun Hoarding Rant

James Woods is not interested in Alyssa Milano’s take on gun hoarding.

Milano took to Twitter on Thursday and urged the American public to not hoard guns and ammunition out of fear during the novel coronavirus crisis. Milano, 47, expressed concern with the potential fallout of so much gun-related hoarding.

RELATED: Alyssa Milano Breaks Silence On Sexual Assault Allegation

“Americans bought over 2 million firearms in March of 2020, over a million more than this time last year,” the actress expressed. “We have to keep each other safe by social distancing and washing our hands and not bringing dangerous firearms into our homes.”

“I’m seeing reports all over the country of Americans responding to the coronavirus outbreak by buying up guns and ammunition, and I know that we are all scared and stressed out during these really uncertain times,” she added. “But that is exactly why stockpiling weapons could have dire consequences for our own personal safety and those around us.”

Thank you for the reminder. When the looting starts, always be prepared. Buy more ammo! https://t.co/ZJQBTzhLNz — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) April 9, 2020

Milano concluded, “You know, the weapons that people are buying today could end up being used in households, schools, churches, bars, and on our streets in the future.”

Woods retweeted Milano’s video and mocked her in the process: “Thank you for the reminder. When the looting starts, always be prepared. Buy more ammo!”

RELATED: Alyssa Milano Reveals She Had Two Abortions In 1993

It is worth noting Milano has previously confirmed she has guns at home and is not opposed to gun ownership.

“We are a two gun household. This isn’t new news,” Milano said last year. “I believe in the 2nd Amendment. I also agree with 90% of Americans who want stricter gun laws. And I believe it should be impossible for certain people to get their hands on certain guns. Pretty logical stuff.”