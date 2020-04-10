Kristin Chenoweth Sings A Broadway Anthem About Carole Baskin Of ‘Tiger King’

Kristin Chenoweth is giving “Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness” subject Carole Baskin her very own anthem.

Chenoweth teamed up with legendary musical theatre composer Andrew Lippa for a poppy new song called “Little Pieces”. The song serves as an anthem for Baskin, one of the most divisive characters in Netflix’s “Tiger King” docu-series.

Chenoweth kicks off the song with Baskin’s catchphrase: “Hey all you cool cats and kittens.”

“Tiger King” explores the deep and seedy world of big cats in the U.S. Personalities like Joe Exotic, Mahamayavi Bhagavan “Doc” Antle and Baskin have become staples as “Tiger King” quickly positioned itself as one of Netflix’s most-watched original programs.