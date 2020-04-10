Justin Bieber Slammed By Fans For Comments About His Privilege Amid Coronavirus Concerns

Justin Bieber is under fire for his recent comments about the growing coronavirus pandemic.
The Canadian singer joined his wife Hailey Bieber and longtime friend Kendall Jenner on an Instagram livestream on Friday, where the trio discussed how “lucky” they are during this trying time.
“How blessed are we to be able to like… a lot of people obviously in this time have a crappy situation. You know, they look at us and obviously, we’ve worked hard for where we’re at, so it’s like, you can’t feel bad for the things we have,” he said.
RELATED: Justin Bieber Nails Drake’s ‘Toosie Slide’ Challenge
Adding, “But I think, just us taking that time to acknowledge that there are people who are really crippling is important.”
“[We’re] so blessed,” Jenner replied. “I think about it all the time.”
Fans quickly slammed the star:
RELATED: Justin Bieber Walks On Ice In ‘Changes’ Nature Visuals