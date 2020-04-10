Meghan Trainor Covers ‘Lucky’ By Britney Spears For Feeding America

Meghan Trainor is giving props to her musical influences.

Trainor, 26, hosted her Billboard “Live At-Home” concert on Friday, April 10 in support of Feeding America. The “NO” singer delivered a 20-plus-minute live performance atop her impressively large kitchen counter with a ukelele in hand.

The Grammy-winning artist nailed hit acoustic versions of her songs “All About That Bass” and “Wave”, as well as a cover of “one of my favourite songs ever,” Britney Spears’ “Lucky”. Trainor’s husband, actor Darl Sabara, did the camerawork for Trainor’s concert. Trainor was asked if Sabara would ever star in one of her music videos.

“Some people have warned me about that, that it’s actually bad luck but I don’t believe in that,” she replied. “Hopefully, one day he can be in a music video.”

You can watch Trainor’s performance on Billboard‘s website here.