Kristen Stewart’s Girlfriend Celebrates Actress’ 30th Birthday: ‘Spend Your Time With Someone That Inspires You’

There is one person who is loving life with Kristen Stewart.

Screenwriter Dylan Meyer celebrated Stewart’s milestone 30th birthday. Meyer posted a photo on Thursday of the couple together and honoured her with a touching birthday message on Instagram.

“It’s my absolute favourite person’s birthday and I’m wishing everyone the volume of beautiful feeling I feel toward her,” Meyer captioned the image. “It’s a short ride on this earth, spend your time with someone that inspires you to be the best version of yourself and lights your s**t on fire.”

Stewart starred opposite T.J. Miller in “Underwater” earlier this year and will next star alongside Mackenzie Dern, Alison Brie, Dan Levy and Aubrey Plaza in the Sony Pictures rom-com “Happiest Season”.