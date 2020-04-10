Mariah Carey Sings ‘Hero’ For First Responders Amid COVID-19 Crisis

Mariah Carey is giving a nod to all the first responders on the frontlines of the battle against COVID-19.

Carey ushered in Good Friday with an at-home performance of her 1993 song “Hero”. The five-time Grammy-winner acknowledged first responders caring for people afflicted with the novel coronavirus.

“We are united in this effort and in this moment,” she declared. “I want to take this time to acknowledge and honour the sacrifices of those who work every day taking care of their communities,” she continued, calling them, “the heroes who are making our daily lives possible.”

Carey performed the condensed version of her hit song with help from long-time musical director Daniel Moore on the piano.