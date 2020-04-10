Dr. Anthony Fauci Says Brad Pitt Should Play Him On ‘SNL’

It should be obvious who should play a fictionalized version of Dr. Anthony Fauci on Global’s “Saturday Night Live”.

Fauci, one of the lead members of the Trump Administration’s White House Coronavirus Task Force, recently appeared on CNN’s “New Day”. Several members of the Trump Administration, including Trump himself and Sean Spicer, have been portrayed on “SNL”.

Dr. Anthony Fauci jokingly says "Brad Pitt, of course" should play him on "Saturday Night Live." pic.twitter.com/WFN45F83mW — New Day (@NewDay) April 10, 2020

When asked who should play Fauci on the long-running sketch-comedy show, the doctor said the answer was obvious.

“Oh Brad Pitt, of course,” Dr. Fauci laughed.

