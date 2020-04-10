Lili Reinhart Tearfully Reveals Her Dog Is In Surgery After Being Attacked: ‘It Was Pretty Bad’

Lili Reinhart is asking fans of her dog Milo to keep him in their thoughts.
The “Riverdale” actress delivered a tearful address via her Instagram Story on Friday. Reinhart, 23, revealed Milo was brutally attacked by another dog while out on a walk.
“This is weird for me and I’m not exactly sure why I’m doing it, but I guess for all the people out that that care about my little dog Milo,” Reinhart began. “I was taking him out today to get some exercise. I had a mask and gloves on so don’t start with me about that.”
“He was attacked by another dog,” she continued. “It was pretty bad. I had to rush him to the hospital, and he’s there now getting surgery.”
Reinhart said Milo suffered a “pretty deep wound” on his neck. The “Hustlers” actress asked fans to keep Milo in their thoughts.