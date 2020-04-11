Daisy Ridley Offers ‘Star Wars’ Storytime To Entertain Kids During COVID-19 Quarantine

Daisy Ridley has a story to tell, and she’s doing it virtually.

On Friday, Disney shared a video of the “Star Wars” actress reading the children’s story BB-8 on the Run.

“Thank you to everyone staying at home and thank you to everyone out on the front lines helping those in need,” Ridley wrote in a Twitter post to the “Star Wars” account. “Please accept my tiny offering of gratitude in the form of storytelling.”

Ridley’s sweet gesture is one of many celebrity storytime videos shared on social media, with such stars as Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott, Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger, Josh Gad and Dolly Parton all reading children’s stories