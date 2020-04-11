Rihanna Blasts Trump While Declaring She’s ‘Trying To Save The World’

Rihanna has a message for those who are anxiously awaiting her new album: keep waiting.

The “Diamonds” singer took to Instagram Live on Friday to interact with fans, and was continually questioned about when some new music would be arriving.

She responded by referring to her various philanthropic endeavours during the COVID-19 pandemic while throwing some shade on one Donald J. Trump.

“If one of y’all motherf**kers ask me about the album one more time when I’m trying to save the world — unlike y’all president… on sight!” she said.

Rihanna has been putting her money to good use during the coronavirus crisis. In addition to purchasing $700,000 worth of ventilators for her homeland of Barbados, her Clara Lionel Foundation also donated $5 million to worldwide COVD-19 relief efforts, along with another $1 million earmarked for undocumented workers, children of frontline health workers, first responders and the incarcerated, elderly and homeless populations in New York City and Los Angeles.

In the midst of her philanthropic efforts and Trump bashing, Rihanna also managed to squeeze in a virtual dance-off with rapper Lil Uzi Vert — watch: