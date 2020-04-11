Add Sandra Bullock to the growing roster of celebrities stepping up to lend a hand to healthcare workers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

As People reports, Bullock’s boyfriend, Bryan Randall shared a photo on Instagram in which the masked actress can be seen standing behind a staffer at Children’s Hospital Los Angeles, along with 6,000 KN95 masks she donated.

In the caption to the pic, Randall writes that it was actually Bullock’s children, 10-year-old son Louis and 8-year-old daughter Laila, who had the idea to donate the masks.

“Kids wanted to give masks. 6,000 of them went to the warriors on the front lines in downtown LA,” Randall wrote in the caption.

“Thank you Olivia at #adventistwhitememorial. Thank you Ricardo at #childrenshospitallosangeles,” he added. “Louis and Lailas note could not have said it better.”

He then joked of Bullock, “@masks.4.heros I’m not sure who that freak is in the background.”