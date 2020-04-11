Carole Baskin Reveals She’s Received Death Threats Since ‘Tiger King’ Debut, Accuses Producers Of ‘Betrayal’

Carole Baskin is not happy about the way she’s portrayed in Netflix’s surprise-hit docuseries “Tiger King”, and she’s speaking out to allege she was betrayed by series producers Eric Goode and Rebecca Chaiklin.

“I just feel so angry that people have totally missed the point,” Baskin told the Tampa Bay Times in her first interview since the series debuted. “And the point is these cubs are being abused and exploited and the public is enabling that.”

According to Baskin, she was told by the filmmakers that the focus of the project would be the animal cruelty of the big cat trade; however, she was dismayed to see that “Tiger King” actually focused on her rivalry with flamboyant zoo owner Joe Exotic (whose real name is Joseph Maldonado-Passage) and the mysterious disappearance of her husband Don Lewis.

RELATED: Kristin Chenoweth Sings A Broadway Anthem About Carole Baskin Of ‘Tiger King’

Since the series premiered, Baskin told the newspaper, she’s received death threats and abusive phone calls, in addition to witnessing drones flying above her Big Cat Rescue facility in Florida.

“There’s almost no way to describe the intensity of the feeling of betrayal,” Howard Baskin said.

The Baskins told the Times that they trusted the filmmakers because Goode is also founder of the Turtle Conservancy, an organization devoted to protecting turtles and tortoises whose habitats are under threat.

RELATED: ‘SNL’ Star Chloe Fineman’s Carole Baskin Impression Wows Mandy Moore, Gwyneth Paltrow And More

The couple was particularly dismayed that an entire “Tiger King” episode was dedicated to Lewis’ disappearance, including footage of Joe Exotic sharing his theory — despite there being no evidence — that Carole Baskin murdered her husband and fed his body to her tigers. According to the Baskins, they were told that the discussion of Lewis was only for background, and wouldn’t be used in the show. (Hillsborough County sheriff’s spokesperson Merissa Lynn told the Times that Baskin is not a suspect, but the investigation has not ruled anyone out).

Baskin also detailed the harassment she’s experienced from the show’s viewers.

“I’ve had to turn my phone off,” she said. “I can’t tell the real ones from the fake ones because they’re always out of state numbers anyway.”

RELATED: ‘Tiger King’ Producers Respond To Carole Baskin’s Allegations Of ‘Lies And Innuendo’ About Her In Series

In fact, she said she can no longer ride her bicycle from her home to the sanctuary, claiming people are waiting for her on the roadside.

On Friday, Baskin posted a lengthy missive on her website titled “Refuting ‘Tiger King’,” in which she offers a point-by-point rebuttal to the show, writing, “There is no short, simple way to refute so many lies.”

In a recent interview with the Los Angeles Times, “Tiger King” co-producer Chailkin said she and Goode were “completely forthright” with everyone they filmed.

RELATED: ‘Tiger King’ Prompts Sheriff To Ask For New Info On Carole Baskin’s Missing Husband

“Carole talked about her personal life, her childhood, abuse from her first and second husband, the disappearance of her ex, Don Lewis… she certainly wasn’t coerced,” said Goode.

“The other thing I would say about all these people is that there was a lack of intellectual curiosity to really go and understand or even see these animals in the wild,” he added. “Certainly, Carole really had no interest in seeing an animal in the wild…. The lack of education, frankly, was really interesting — how they had built their own little utopias and really were only interested in that world and the rules they had created.”