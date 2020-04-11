Madonna Reveals She Lost Her Cousin & 2 Friends Within 24 Hours During COVID-19 Pandemic

Madonna had some sad news to share in her latest “quarantine diary.”

In a video she shared on Instagram, the 61-year-old pop star presented her ninth diary entry, once again sitting in a darkened office while typing on a manual typewriter,

“We can’t always have a good day,” Madonna began. “Technically it’s past midnight, so we can kiss today goodbye.”

RELATED: Madonna Confirms She’s Joining The Bill And Melinda Gates Foundation To Try And Find A Drug To Treat COVID-19

She continued by revealing that three people close to her died that day; she didn’t specify whether COVID-19 was a factor.

“In the last 24 hours my cousin has died, my security guard’s brother has died, and Orlando Puerta, a very important person who played a very important role in my life in terms of getting my remixes to chart on the dance charts, [which was] in large part due to Orlando’s passion and commitment to my music,” she said.

RELATED: Madonna Posts Bathtub Video Calling Coronavirus ‘The Great Equalizer’ And Fans Aren’t Happy

“These three people I have lost in the last 24 hours and it’s also having an effect on my mood,” she added. “Let’s just say that today wasn’t a good day. I’m over it.”