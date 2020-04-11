Billie Eilish Blasts Fake Sex Tape: ‘You Think I Would Be Having Sex On A Train In Daylight?’

Billie Eilish sat down for an in-depth interview with Dazed magazine, addressing how her life has changed with the onslaught of fame that accompanied the success of her multiple Grammy-winning album When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?

In the interview, the 18-year-old music phenom addressed an X-rated tape on the Internet that purportedly features her, and she was quick to set the record straight.

“You think I would be having sex on a train in daylight?” she said. “With a dress on and fishnets and a f**king peace-sign necklace? Dog, come on!”

However, what irritates her even more are the impersonators who go out to malls and other crowded areas pretending to be her for YouTube pranks.

“People put a f**kin’ green and black wig on and go out in public and pretend to be me,” she complained.

“They hire security and get a nice car, to be famous for a day. I think that s**t is so f**kin’ annoying!” she continued.

“It makes me look bad — if they’re being a d**k, then everyone’s gonna think I was a d**k,” added Eilish. “It’s so mean. Every day I’m afraid someone is gonna do something — either fake something viral, or there’s gonna be some… I don’t even know what.”