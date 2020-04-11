The Queen And Prince William Both Release Easter Messages

Easter is being celebrated under very different circumstances this year and the Royal Family is acknowledging that.

Fresh off her address to the nation, Queen Elizabeth recorded another message for the Christian holiday.

“This year, Easter will be different for many of us, but by keeping us apart we keep others safe. But Easter isn’t cancelled, indeed, we need Easter as much as ever,” the Queen said in part of her pre-recorded message.

The Queen speaks of light overcoming darkness, and the hope that Easter symbolises, in a special message recorded to mark the Easter weekend. pic.twitter.com/fTFCOSVBtT — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) April 11, 2020

“We know that coronavirus will not overcome us. As dark as death can be- particularly for those suffering from grief- light and life are greater. May the living flame of the Easter hope be a steady guide as we face the future,” she added.

The Queen has recorded an Easter message for the first time because of Covid-19. “We know that coronavirus will not overcome us. As dark as death can be – particularly for those suffering with grief – light and life are greater,” she says. pic.twitter.com/HI6Uo2Yd7w — Richard Palmer (@RoyalReporter) April 11, 2020

The Queen’s grandson, Prince William, also wrote a letter for Easter that was sent to the Moderator of the Church of Scotland, in his role as Lord High Commissioner to the General Assembly of the Church of Scotland.

The Duke of Cambridge acknowledged “how difficult a time” this is but praised the Church for “re-inventing itself digitally to continue providing worship” during the Easter period.

Prince William was set to attend the General Assembly of the Church of Scotland in May on behalf of Queen Elizabeth but the event has been cancelled due to COVID-19.

The Duke of Cambridge has written a letter to the Moderator of the Church of Scotland @churchscotland: pic.twitter.com/OoFg3CyDkt — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) April 11, 2020

“I know how much work goes into preparing for the General Assembly week, and I wanted to pass on my thanks to all involved,” William added.