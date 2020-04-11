Dwayne Johnson Reveals The Movie Role He Lost To Tom Cruise

Dwayne Johnson took some questions from fans on Instagram, and one asked whether there was ever a movie role that he really wanted that wound up going to another actor.

“Great question regarding my career in film,” he responded.

“Yup. The role was Jack Reacher. The actor was Tom Cruise,” he wrote.

In an accompanying video, The Rock explains what happened, and the silver lining that later emerged.

“Now, the B-side of my answer, the truth is that in Hollywood actors are kind of like in a box, and the roles that are written, there are a lot of actors that can vie for a particular role,” he says.

He also admits that he’s been “a lucky son-of-a-b***h” because most of his roles had been created specifically with him in mind.

While he was understandably disappointed that he didn’t land the role, he “got a call from Universal Studios, saying, ‘Hey, we have this idea about you joining the ‘Fast & Furious’ franchise.” The rest, as they say, is history.

By the way, Johnson’s first outing in the franchise, “Fast 5”, earned more than $600 million at the worldwide box office, three times as much as Cruise’s “Jack Reacher” made.