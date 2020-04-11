Gal Gadot answers 73 questions for Vogue in a new video that was shot prior to the COVID-19 pandemic and the ensuing social distancing.

In one segment of the interview, she teaches viewers the Hebrew word for “cool” (sababa) as well as the slang word yalla, which, she explains, “In Hebrew and Arabic, it means let’s go, let’s do it.”

Among the fun facts fans will learn are that the best vacation she’s ever had was in the Maldives and that she prefers Audrey Hepburn over Marilyn Monroe. In addition, she also shares the sweet story of how she met her husband, Yaron Varsano.

The best question was saved for last. “Can you please, once and for all, resolve the debate on how to pronounce your last name,” the interviewer asks. She obliges, with the “o” in Gadot hardened and the “t” at the end not silent.

Find out how to correctly pronounce the “Wonder Woman 1984” star’s name at the very end of the video above.