Shania Twain Changes Her Album Covers To Reflect Social Distancing

Shania Twain is getting the message about social distancing out there all while having a laugh.

The country singer hilariously photoshopped her album covers to encourage people to listen to the precautions put in place to help stop the spread of coronavirus.

In a series of tweets, Twain shared her new covers. Honey, I’m Home was changed to Honey, Stay Home, while The Woman in Me had the line “needs the man in you to go isolate somewhere else” added.

“Has anyone else started laughing at their own jokes?” Twain questioned while sharing the pictures.

Other covers included Shania Twain In! and Don’t Come On Over.

The “I Ain’t Goin’ Down” singer has been doing her part to help raise funds for coronavirus relief including taking part in the “ACM Presents: Our Country” show where she performed in her barn with the help of her dog and horse.

