Gavin Rossdale Discusses The ‘Big Dilemma’ Of Co-Parenting With Gwen Stefani During Coronavirus

Gavin Rossdale has opened up about co-parenting with Gwen Stefani during the coronavirus pandemic.

While on SiriusXM, Rossdale revealed that his kids are quarantining in Oklahoma with his ex-wife and her boyfriend Blake Shelton but he did get to spend the “first two weeks with them.”

“That is the real big dilemma, for parents…kids.. with split custody,” he said about trying to keep the kids safe while still splitting time. “I miss them. We do a lot of FaceTime.”

“At first it was a bit like ‘cool, I can be super selfish,'” he added. “But now it’s like I kinda prefer it when they are around.”

Stefani and Rossdale share three children, Kingston, 13, Zuma, 11, and Apollo, 6. They were married from 2002-2016.