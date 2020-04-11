Kanye West Will Make His Easter Sunday Service Virtual With The Help Of Rich Wilkerson Jr.

The stay at home order isn’t going to stop Kanye West from bringing his Sunday Service to the masses.

A special Easter Sunday Service will go virtual to mark the holiday.

West and VOUS Church lead pastor Rich Wilkerson Jr., who officiated his marriage to Kim Kardashian, have teamed up for the event.

According to the church’s website, they will broadcast “exclusive pre-recorded content with Kanye West and the Sunday Service Choir” on their website and social media channels.

West was originally set to perform on televangelist Joel Osteen’s Lakewood Church service but the rapper allegedly pulled out last minute over safety concerns that did not allow him to pull off his vision TMZ reported.

Mariah Carey and Tyler Perry are still expected to take part in Osteen’s service.