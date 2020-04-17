Ronda Rousey Pummels Hulk Hogan Doll In Response To ‘Ungrateful Fans’ Who Were ‘Outraged’ By Her Recent Interview

Ronda Rousey has angered many WWE fans, along with her own fan base, after comments made during an interview.

The Olympic bronze medalist was on Steve O’s “Wild Ride” podcast where she first insulted her “ungrateful fans.”

Speaking about her choice to cut back on her WWE appearances until her contract is up in 2021, Rousey said, “What am I doing it for if I’m not being able to spend my time and energy on my family, but instead spending my time and my energy on a bunch of f**king ungrateful fans that don’t even appreciate me? The thing is, I love performing. I love the girls. I love being out there. But, at the end of the day, I was just like, ‘F**k these fans, dude.’ My family loves me. They appreciate me. I want all of my energy to go into them.”

Rousey then told Steve-O that people can only expect to see her in a part-time role, if at all.

“People think you’re only wrestling as much as they see you on TV, but they don’t realize that there’s three or four other days of live shows during the week,” she said. “If I looked at all the live shows, I was only home a day and a half a week. It was just not worth it for my family … No, I’ll never be full time again – over 200 days a year on the road like that ever again.”

It didn’t take long for Rousey to feel the backlash on social media, so much so that she issued her own statement.

“Anyone who is outraged by me calling pro wrestling ‘fake fights for fun’ has never been in a REAL fight,” she wrote. “While you all are tiptoeing around bruising some pro wrestlers’ huge soft ego- no one is thinking about all the REAL fighters you’re insulting when pretending pro wrestling is somehow on the same level of realism.”

She added that the impact of wrestling 300 days a year can be tough but “300 real fights” is worse. “You would be dead.”

If Rousey’s statement was trying to fix anything, it didn’t work and only made matters worse as wrestling fans continued to attack her on social media:

Ronda Rousey losing her MMA fanbase and Pro-Wrestling fanbase within 5yrs pic.twitter.com/WR9xrmw5YX — ali-raza (@alipkx) April 11, 2020

Remember this horrible promo by Ronda Rousey. #WWE pic.twitter.com/mK8OIOJ6Y1 — Get The Tables (@GetDaTables) April 11, 2020

My recap of Ronda Rousey's interview today pic.twitter.com/hTfYRUQtW2 — Ryan Satin (@ryansatin) April 10, 2020

U can’t fight in a real fight anyway or wrestle pic.twitter.com/ohxyPF8rzC — fahim (@fahim_0611) April 11, 2020

Do you think @RondaRousey is naturally that unlikeable or does she work at it? — Caucasian Don King (@Benaskren) April 10, 2020

Ronda Rousey: I'll never return to wwe cause of the fucking ungrateful fans the fucking ungrateful fans: pic.twitter.com/bMmuqAG2qW — P5: The Royale w/ Cheese (@Paul5200) April 11, 2020

Following the backlash, some WWE stars chimed in, including CM Punk, who approved of what Rousey said — because it’s entertaining.

“She doing her job. I love this. This is pure chaos and I don’t see this ending well, whether it’s real or scripted, but it’s going to be fun to watch,” he said during a TV interview. “It’s fantastic to watch everyone bite on it and get butthurt.”

However, wrestler Booker T shared a very different opinion on his “Hall of Fame with Booker T” podcast. “To slap all those ladies in the face that made her look so good after receiving that cheque from this fake business, a cheque that, like I said, being put in a position where she was the women’s champion, she was in the main event at WrestleMania, that speaks volumes,” he said, as reported by 411 Mania. “And there are so many ladies in that locker room that really work really, really hard, work their asses off to actually get to that spot, like a Nia Jax, that never had got that kind of praise since she been there. And then someone walk from outside inside to this world and get it, it really is a slap in the face and I just think Ronda, she needs to apologize first and foremost.”

Rousey doubled down by sharing a mysterious video on Instagram in which she pummels a Hulk Hogan doll, writing about “jabronie marks without a life that don’t know it a work when you work a work and work yourself into a shoot,marks.”

In pro wrestling lingo, that translates to gullible wrestling fans (“marks”) who are duped into believing a scripted scenario (“work”) is actually real (“shoot,” meaning when a wrestler goes off-script), leading some to wonder whether the whole thing may be setting up more WWE drama. Stay tuned…