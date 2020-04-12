Ryan Reynolds Hilariously Trolls Hugh Jackman On His Anniversary

Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman are at it again.

During this segment of their ongoing online fun feud, Jackman was the first one to take the shot.

It started with a tweet from AdWeek praising Reynold’s Aviation Gin for their innovative advertising. “Learn how the brand and owner @VancityReynolds turn consumers into devotees and keep us all smiling, even in tough times,” the tweet read.

Jackman responded while promoting his own coffee line, “Learn how owner @VancityReynolds does it. Really? It’s perhaps the worst kept secret ever! A simple formula, if you will. 2+ KCups of @laughingmanco in any given 24 hour period. 😇 You’re welcome. #allbehappy”.

While wearing all Laughing Man merchandise, Reynolds added, “Well that’s just about the most insane thing I’ve ever heard.” He then appeared to come to the conclusions that maybe Jackman wasn’t so far off after all.

Once again, @RealHughJackman is about 31 flavors of wrong. pic.twitter.com/rPeYR2O6nv — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) April 11, 2020

Even their companies’ Twitter pages got in on the fun, congratulating each other on their own successes.

Heart ya from a far pic.twitter.com/fmThaiMWEk — Aviation American Gin (@AviationGin) April 11, 2020

Reynolds didn’t let the faux feud cool down, leaving a hilarious comment after Jackman shared a sweet post celebrating his 24th wedding anniversary with wife Deborra-Lee Furness, writing “Hang in there, Deb.”