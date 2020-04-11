Andrew Rannells Delivers Message From Nicole Kidman To Jimmy Fallon

As “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” continues from home, Andrew Rannells virtually joined with a special message from Nicole Kidman.

“I put on half a suit for you,” Rannells joked as the interview started.

Rannells told Fallon that he “just returned” from working with Kidman.

“When I was going to do your show, I was your first show cancelled,” Rannells continued referencing the shutdown of production due to coronavirus, “[Kidman] went ‘Well, please tell him hello’,” in his best Kidman impression.

Fallon broke out into laughter, “even just you saying that makes me giggle.”

The talk show host then recalled the time Kidman “dropped that bomb” when she revealed live on his show that she had a crush on Fallon and despite going to his house for a date, it completely went over his head.

“You didn’t talk. You didn’t say anything. You were like ‘Hey, mm, mm, mm,’” Kidman said during her 2015 interview. “So I was like, ‘Okay… so…’”

“She told me the whole story again,” Rannells continued. “You conjured it up, right quick.”

You can currently catch Rannells on “Black Monday”.