Idris Elba Recites Poem ‘Don’t Quit’ To Spread Hope During Pandemic

Idris Elba is helping spread a message of hope during the coronavirus pandemic.

The actor, 47, who revealed he tested positive for COVID-19, recorded a poem for the BBC.

Elba read Don’t Quit from American poet John Greenleaf Whittier as scenes across the United Kingdom during the crisis played out.

“When things go wrong as they sometimes will; when the road you’re trudging seems all uphill; when the funds are low but the debts are high; when you want to smile but you have to sigh; when care is pressing you down a bit, rest if you must but don’t you quit,” the “Luther” actor said.

