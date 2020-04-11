Bill Maher Defends Calling Coronavirus ‘Chinese Virus’

Bill Maher is standing by his controversial comments about COVID-19.

On Friday, Maher defending calling coronavirus the “Chinese virus” while on his show “Real Time With Bill Maher”.

“New rule: You can’t yell at someone for breaking a rule you just made up. Scientists, who are generally pretty liberal, have been naming diseases after the places they came from for a very long time. Zika is from the Zika Forest, Ebola from the Ebola River, hantavirus the Hantan River. There’s the West Nile virus and Guinea worm and Rocky Mountain spotted fever and, of course, the Spanish flu. MERS stands for Middle East respiratory syndrome. It’s plastered all over airports, and no one blogs about it. So why should China get a pass?” he said.

Donald Trump was first to call the pandemic “Chinese virus” which resulted in outrage and increased racist attacks against Asian Americans.

“Jesus f**king Christ. Can’t we even have a pandemic without getting offended? When they named Lyme disease after a town in Connecticut, the locals didn’t get all ticked off?” Maher continued. “Seriously, it scares me that there are people out there who would rather die from the virus than call it by the wrong name. This isn’t about vilifying a culture. This is about facts.”

“So when someone says, ‘what if people hear Chinese Virus and blame China?’ the answer is, we should blame China. Not Chinese Americans, but we can’t stop telling the truth because racists get the wrong idea. There are always going to be idiots out there who want to indulge their prejudices. But this is an emergency. Don’t we have bigger tainted fish to fry?” he added.

