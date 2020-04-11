Jane Goodall Says Prince Harry Hinted At Royal Exit The Summer Before It Happened

Some people were blind sighted by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s royal exit but not Jane Goodall.

While speaking to the Daily Mail’s Weekend Magazine, Goodall, 86, opened up about her relationship with the couple and how Prince Harry hinted things were going to change for them.

Goodall was visiting Harry and Meghan at their Frogmore Cottage in July 2019. “At the end [of the conversation] Meghan came in to listen with Archie. He was very tiny and very sleepy — not too pleased to be passed from his mummy,” Goodall recalled.

Goodall said she tried out Queen Elizabeth’s iconic wave adding, “he’ll have to learn this.”

“Harry said, ‘No, he’s not growing up like that,’” the anthropologist revealed.

It nearly eight months later that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced they would be stepping down as working royals and would be settling in North America.

The family of three spent some time on Vancouver Island before making the move to Meghan’s hometown of Los Angeles.