Father And Son Magic Act Leaves Simon Cowell Speechless On ‘Britain’s Got Talent’

The new season of “Britain’s Got Talent” started on Saturday and it left Simon Cowell both speechless and emotional.

The father and son magic act made up of James and Dylan Piper wowed the crowd as their act had all the twists and turns one would want from an illusion.

Without giving too much away (this is something you need to see, not read), the act involved Cowell thinking of someone who means a lot to him…his son Eric.

RELATED: Simon Cowell To Donate $1.6M To Struggling Charities During Coronavirus Pandemic

As it ended on a high note and James and Dylan celebrated, Eric came up from the audience to sit in his emotional father’s lap who gave him a kiss on the top of his head much to the delight of the audience.

Twitter loved the sweet father and son moment.

Wow that was incredible. I love magic and this act is the reason why I love it so much . It was so family orientated as well. I loved how it said 5 of hearts and Simon and Eric. Now that is magic #BGT — Ryan Glendenning (@ryanG_tweets) April 11, 2020

We are not crying at #bgt @SimonCowell & Eric 🤩😍 that bond 🌈 — DecadeOfPeace (@KitchenhamVicky) April 11, 2020

Aw can’t Eric be like the fifth judge on #BGT let him press the buzzer and help judge — Cara🤱🏻 (@Cara_lennon94) April 11, 2020

How cuteeeeee is simons son Eric 🥺 #BGT — M E R C E D E S 🖤 (@saydieybabe_xx) April 11, 2020

#bgt awww little Eric and loved that trick — Christine (@Tickittybooboo) April 11, 2020