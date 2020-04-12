‘SNL’: Alec Baldwin’s Donald Trump Names Joe Exotic As 2020 Running Mate

“Saturday Night Live” returned to TV over the weekend with an all-new “at home” format, filled with pre-taped sketches and a “Weekend Update” segment filmed over videochat. While everything was pre-taped, that didn’t stop Alec Baldwin from taking an opportunity to skewer President Donald Trump.

Busting out his recurring impression, Baldwin’s Trump called into “Weekend Update” and chatted with co-hosts Colin Jost and Michael Che about the coronavirus pandemic, and his presidential plans for the future.

“Well, I’m happy to report, Colin, that America is now number one in the world for coronavirus,” Trump said, proudly. “Number one, while I was president! #Americanumberone. #Notimportantwhy.”

Che went on to ask what, exactly, Trump’s advice is for Americans when it comes to combating the virus, because “it seems to change every 24 hours.”

“That’s a nasty question. You’re very nasty. I’ve been consistent all along,” Trump shot back. “I’ve always said it was a giant hoax that we should take very seriously, even though it was invented by the Democrats…So, everyone needs to wash their hands, or not.”

However, Trump also shared message of unity that rang especially true for fans of the megahit Netflix documentary series “Tiger King”.

“Well, in times like this, we need to come together as one nation,” Trump said. “Because no matter our differences, all Americans can agree on one thing — Carole Baskin definitely fed her husband to those tigers.”

Taking his own “Tiger King” love to the next level, Trump said he’d be swapping out Vice President Mike Pence for Joe Exotic in an effort to keep his position as POTUS during the upcoming November election.

“I am proud to announce, Trump/Exotic 2020,” he said, as a photo of himself and his new running mate flashed on screen. “I’m sorry Mike Pence had to find out this way. But, I have a feeling Pence is going to be pretty into Joe Exotic.”

Baldwin wasn’t the only star to join the new “Saturday Night Live: At Home” debut. Tom Hanks made a surprise appearance to deliver a special monologue/introduction, while Larry David filed a special segment as Bernie Sanders, and addressed the Democratic nominee’s decision to pull out of the presidential race.

“Saturday Night Live” airs live, coast-to-coast, Saturdays at 11:30 p.m. ET, 8:30 p.m. PT on Global.

