Jesse McCartney Debuts New Music Video For ‘Yours’

Jesse McCartney has some new music to share.

On Friday, the “Beautiful Soul” singer unveiled a romantic new single, “Yours”, and an accompanying music video.

“I feel like the song represents a lot of what the rest of the project is going to sound like,” the 33-year-old singer told People about the track.

“It’s very organic and romantic and also very reflective,” he added. “It’s about my life and what it’s been like for me as a child growing up in the industry, and now being an adult and how that affected me both in positive and negative ways.”

His new music, McCartney explains, reflects his own maturity as he’s grown older.

“I think when that component gets filled in in your life, it really allows you to sort of relax a little bit,” he continued. “And for me, the impact that had was I was able to write. I became a better songwriter because of it. I’m more relaxed, less stressed out. I really just focused on writing great songs. A lot of that had to do with this new chapter.”

“Yours” is the first single from McCartney’s forthcoming album, set to released later this spring, and he admits that fiancée Katie Peterson has been the “muse I can put all of my romantic lyrics behind.”

The songs on the album, he added, reflect “my world and my life, both the past, the present and the future from my lens. It’s the most personal record I’ve ever written. The most vulnerable.”