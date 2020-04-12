The Queen Sent Maundy Gifts To British Seniors By Mail

Each year ahead of Easter Sunday, the Queen presents special silver Maundy coins to deserving British seniors at a special ceremony.

This year, due to the coronavirus pandemic, the coins were instead mailed to the recipients, with each receiving a congratulatory letter from the Queen, reports Hello! magazine.

According to Hello!, dozens of Brits aged 70 and older receive Maundy Gifts from the Queen each year, presented to those nominated by their church dioceses.

The Queen will typically present the coins to recipients at a ceremony held at Windsor Castle on Maundy Thursday, the day that commemorates the day of Jesus’ Last Supper with His disciples.

This year, however, the Windsor Caste ceremony was cancelled; instead, the coins were mailed out, with a letter from the Queen enclosed with each.

“This ancient Christian ceremony, which reflects Jesus’s instruction to his disciples to love one another, is a call to the service of others, something that has been at the centre of my life. I believe it is a call to service for all of us,” wrote Elizabeth II in her letter.

“It is one of my most rewarding duties as Sovereign to observe this highly significant ceremony at such an important point in the Christian calendar. I know that you, as a recipient of this year’s Maundy Gift, will be as deeply concerned as I am that it is not going ahead, while understanding the necessary decision in the current circumstances,” she continued.

“However, this should not mean your invaluable contribution within the community goes unnoticed, and I am sending this Maundy Gift to thank you for your Christian service,” the Queen concluded. “My thoughts and prayers are with you and your families at this difficult time.”

Meanwhile, the Queen also shared a special pre-recorded address for Easter, offering words of encouragement during this particularly challenging time in human history.