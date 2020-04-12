First Lady Melania Trump Reads ‘The Little Rabbit’ For Easter

By Brent Furdyk.

The White House/YouTube
The White House/YouTube

With the annual White House Easter Egg Roll cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Melania Trump instead shared a video of herself reading an Easter-themed children’s book, The Little Rabbit.

“Since we’re not able to celebrate the traditional Easter Egg Roll on the grounds of the White House this year, I want to take a moment to wish everyone a happy Easter and read one of my favourite children’s books, The Little Rabbit by Nicola Killen,” says the First Lady at the beginning of the video.

RELATED: Melania Trump Calls Sophie Grégoire Trudeau To Pass On ‘Well-Wishes’ After Recovering From COVID-19

After completing the book, Trump says, “I hope you’re able to enjoy this special holiday and be sure to take care of yourselves and each other.”

Get breaking news in your inbox

Related

Comments

Powered by WordPress.com VIP