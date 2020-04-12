Dan Levy, Andy Cohen, Idina Menzel & Many More Stars Celebrate Passover With Virtual Seder

The stars came out — virtually, that is — to celebrate Passover while raising money for a good cause.

On Saturday, Tasty hosted a virtual “Saturday Night Seder”, with dozens of stars joining in to share music, comedy and conversation while raising money for the CDC Foundation COVID-19 Emergency Response Fund.

Among the many, many celebs who participated were “Schitt’s Creek” star Dan Levy, “Seinfeld” actor Jason Alexander, talk show host Andy Cohen, Rachel Brosnahan of “The Marverlous Mrs. Maisel” and many more.

Other stars included Pamela Adlon, Reza Aslan, Skylar Astin, Shoshana Bean, Mayim Bialik, D’Arcy Carden, Darren Criss, Fran Drescher, Billy Eichner, Cynthia Erivo, Beanie Feldstein, Harvey Fierstein, Tan France, Eliot Glazer, Ilana Glazer, Josh Groban, Richard Kind, Julie Klausner, Nick Kroll, Judith Light, Camryn Manheim, Milo Manheim, Alan Menken, Idina Menzel, Debra Messing, Isaac Mizrahi, Busy Philipps, Ben Platt, Billy Porter, Stephen Schwartz, Michael Solomonov, Shaina Taub, Nina West, Henry Winkler, Finn Wolfhard and others.

You can enjoy the hour-long special in the video above.