‘Tiger King’ Stars Appear In Netflix After-Show, Describe How Their Lives Have Changed Since Series’ Debut

Fans of “Tiger King” enjoyed an Easter Sunday treat with the arrival of “The Tiger King and I”, a new after-show episode of the surprise-hit docuseries in which host Joel McHale speaks with many of the people who appeared in the show.

In the special episode, McHale spoked with John Reinke, Joshua Dial, John Finlay, Kelci “Saff” Saffery, Erik Cowie, Rick Kirkham and Jeff and Lauren Lowe, all of whom appeared virtually due to the coronavirus pandemic.

For all of them, the sudden fame they’ve experienced has been overwhelming. “I don’t have any anonymity,” Saffery complained, as reported by People. “I have been recognized in public places, which is new to me. I was walking through Walmart on a late-night run, should’ve only taken me 10 minutes. I was stopped three times during a pandemic in Walmart.”

According to Kirkham, who now lives in Norway, the show’s success has extended to Scandinavia. “Yeah, it’s hit Norway in a big way. It’s #1 in Norway. I can’t even take a walk down at the fjord without somebody walking their dog, pointing, going, ‘That’s him! That’s him!’ in Norse. You hear ‘Tiger King’ if I walk through the mall,” Kirkham marvelled.

As for how they came across on the show, opinions were all over the map. “I was portrayed as a drugged-out hillbilly. And that was not me then. At that time, I was four to five years clean. When my daughter was born, I decided to never touch another drug again,” said Finlay.

However, Dial told McHale he thought the docuseries was an accurate depiction of what actually happened. “The way they did this documentary, it’s fair, balanced and I just think it’s a wonderful production,” he said. “The truth hurts.”

For Kirkham, however, the show brought back a lot of painful memories.

“I regret ever meeting Joe Exotic because I went in because I saw there was a great opportunity for an incredibly wonderful show about big animals and this crazy zookeeper. But I too was sucked into the surreal world of Joe Exotic. I will never get over it, I still have nightmares, Joel. I still have nightmares today. I had nightmares last night,” he said. “And since this docuseries has been back, I’ve had more nightmares about having lived on that park. I want to put this chapter away, but it keeps getting bigger and bigger and bigger. The one thing that I think that can come out of this docuseries that is good is that people are now going, ‘free the animals.’ I think that’s the best thing.”

Meanwhile, Dial told McHale that imprisoned Joe Exotic is thoroughly enjoying his newfound fame behind bars. “He’s in the loop on this and he’s loving every minute of it,” said Dial. “I guarantee that.”