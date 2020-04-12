Ashley McBryde Gets Emotional While Performing ‘Amazing Grace’

Ashley McBryde took to the empty Ryan Auditorium on Easter Sunday to perform “Amazing Grace”.

With the help of the Nashville Department of Public Health, McBryde was able to perform the moving rendition of “Amazing Grace” in honour of all the lives lost to coronavirus.

It didn’t take long for the impact of the moment to get to her and she held back tears while singing.

“I had the opportunity to honour all we’ve lost at the Ryman this week and I tried my best…7 times in a row. I really tried…,” McBryde wrote underneath the YouTube clip.

“Some things just can’t be healed. Some losses can’t be reconciled and some wounds will never heal. Sometimes we don’t get closure the way we want to. All we can do is honour our predecessors and hope that we touch the hem of heaven sometime in our lives,” she added.

“I wouldn’t normally sing this song but we all may need this right now and there isn’t a better place to sing it at than the Ryman. The mother church pulls things like that out of you and will tell you what to sing and when to sing it…even if you can’t. Happy Easter, love to you all.”