Mariah Carey Celebrates The Anniversary Of ‘The Emancipation Of Mimi’ With Some Easter Sunday Singing

Not only is April 12 Easter Sunday, it’s also 15 years to the day since the release of Mariah Carey’s 2005 album The Emancipation of Mimi, and she took to Instagram to share a musical celebration.

“I’m about to start my duties as the Easter Bunny 🐰 but can’t forget about The Emancipation of Mimi‘s anniversary today! Hope you enjoy these lil moments from the album 🤗💖 #TEOMAnniversary,” she captioned her post.

In the video, Carey sings part of the Mimi track “Stay the Night”, demonstrating her vocal range is as impressive as ever.

A few days earlier, an identically attired Carey sings even more Mimi music.

Considered by critics to be her comeback album, The Emancipation of Mimi was her highest-selling album in a decade, going on to sell 10 million copies.