Khloe Kardashian Celebrates True’s 2nd Birthday In Style

Khloe Kardashian and Tristain Thompson’s daughter True celebrated her 2nd birthday on Sunday but naturally, things were a bit different because of social distancing.

The stay at home orders in California didn’t stop Khloe from making sure True’s birthday was something to remember as she held a “Trolls” themed bash with Poppy themed balloons and lots of pink.

And because all of True’s extended family couldn’t attend the party, they made sure to send her birthday wishes on social media. That included her cousin, Stormi, singing “Happy Birthday” with the help of Kylie Jenner.

Auntie Kim Kardashian shared multiple pictures of True with her cousins. “My sweet baby True. Happy 2nd Birthday! I wish we could all be there with you to celebrate you today! I love you so much precious girl! ✨Looking through pictures to post made me so happy, this cousin bond is so special and will last forever,” she added.

Kris Jenner posted even more photos of her granddaughter, writing, “Happy Birthday to our precious True!!! You are such a blessing in our lives and we love you so much!!!! You are such light and sunshine and we can’t wait to celebrate you very soon!!! Happy Birthday Angel bunny.”