Kylie Jenner Has ‘Been On A Roll’ With Her Easter Celebrations

Kylie Jenner and Stormi aren’t about to let quarantine get in the way of celebrating Easter.

The makeup mogul posted numerous shots of her Easter prep on her Instagram Stories, giving fans an inside look of her home.

“I’ve been on a roll,” Jenner teased on Saturday night as she showed off what appeared to be homemade treats.

Jenner also showed off Stormi’s Easter baskets and another photo of two people dressed as Easter Bunnies. Perhaps herself and Travis Scott?

Apart from collecting Easter eggs, Jenner has revealed that the two of them have been spending lots of time in the pool, enjoying the sunshine.

Happy Easter!