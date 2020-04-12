Rapper Gucci Mane Hit With Backlash After Tweet Praying His ‘Haters Die Of Coronavirus’

Gucci Mane is feeling the wrath of Twitter after he made a highly insensitive comment about the coronavirus in the midst of a worldwide pandemic that has resulted in more than 113,000 deaths worldwide.
On Sunday, the “Big Booty” rapper tweeted, “I pray my haters die of corona virus.”
It didn’t take long for his followers to point out how wildly inappropriate that Tweet is, especially given that he wrote it in the early hours of Easter Sunday.
RELATED: Gucci Mane Collaborates With Justin Bieber On New Single ‘Love Thru The Computer’
Check out some of the reaction: