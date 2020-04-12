Rapper Gucci Mane Hit With Backlash After Tweet Praying His ‘Haters Die Of Coronavirus’

Gucci Mane is feeling the wrath of Twitter after he made a highly insensitive comment about the coronavirus in the midst of a worldwide pandemic that has resulted in more than 113,000 deaths worldwide.

On Sunday, the “Big Booty” rapper tweeted, “I pray my haters die of corona virus.”

I pray my haters die of corona virus 😷 — Gucci Mane (@gucci1017) April 12, 2020

It didn’t take long for his followers to point out how wildly inappropriate that Tweet is, especially given that he wrote it in the early hours of Easter Sunday.

Check out some of the reaction:

On Easter morning? this can’t be what’s on your mind Our enemies are just reflections of the parts of us we hate the most — Nait Jones ⚡️⚡️⚡️ (@NaithanJones) April 12, 2020

Man you need some online church services and a hug. This is the worst timed tweet ever. There are people actually mourning the loss of loved ones now, due to the virus. Bad move big homie… — Gerald Harris (@GHurricane) April 12, 2020

Cancelled — Akshay (@aksh_lcfc) April 12, 2020

I am agnostic and I still think this Tweet is incredibly immature particularly on a holy day. — Baksht.data™ 💸 (@jbaksht) April 12, 2020