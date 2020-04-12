Jennifer Lopez And Alex Rodriguez Celebrate Easter From Home With Their Kids

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are celebrating Easter safely from quarantine.

The blended family, including Lopez’s twins, Max and Emme, 12 and Rodriguez’s girls, Natasha, 15, and Ella, 11, all marked the day from home.

“Just want to wish everybody an amazing and happy Easter. I know these are challenging times. But today is a day we celebrate miracles so let’s pray for our own,” Lopez said in a video posted on Instagram. “I love you all, happy Easter.”

The video also included a picture of the family with a bunny ear filter.

Earlier on during quarantine, Lopez shared a cute video of Max pretending to be a waiter.

“We can’t go out to any restaurants or anything but the service and entertainment here is pretty good…” the singer captioned a clip of Max zooming around the yard on a Swagway while carrying a tray.

