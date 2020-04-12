Prince William Video Calls Two Grassroots Charities Who Benefit From His New Patronage- The National Emergencies Trust

On Sunday, it was announced that Prince William is now patron of the National Emergencies Trust (NET) and as part of the news, the Duke of Cambridge spoke with two local charities that benefit from NET.

While speaking through a video call, Prince William first spoke to the Moorlands Community Charity which provides hot meals and in-demand items to the isolated community such as diapers and sanitary items.

“I think Britain is at its best when faced with a crisis,” William said to the charity’s representative, Jackie. “We all pull together and that community spirit, that community feel, comes rushing back quicker than anything else.”

Jackie also revealed that she and her husband have been taking the extra precaution of quarantining on opposite sides of their home.

“Is this an excuse you’ve been looking for a while, Jackie?” William teased.

The Duke of Cambridge spoke at the National Emergencies Trust’s launch last November, and launched their #NETCoronavirusAppeal in March, which has since raised millions of pounds. Follow @NatEmergTrust to see how funds raised are supporting community foundations across the UK👇 https://t.co/KMeF0l8XXn — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) April 12, 2020

Prince William also called Dal Dy Dir, a community farm in Powys, Wales, that supports people with disabilities and other marginalized groups.

In conversation with: @Dal_Dy_Dir The Duke called in to check with a community farm based in Wales to understand how @NatEmergTrust funding has enabled them to continue supporting families, distribute food parcels and grow emergency supplies of vegetables #NETCoronavirusAppeal pic.twitter.com/VGlLN69L7N — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) April 12, 2020

“Your sheep and chickens are running amok behind you, so good luck,” William said before getting down to business.

“It’s got to be reassuring for [your clients] when so much is changing around them to know that you’re still there and your team are looking out for them. That little bit of support and reassurance goes a long way,” William added.

“The Welsh shore is really good at coming together and looking after each other.”

“After his steadfast support for the National Emergencies Trust from our launch last November through into this Coronavirus Appeal, all connected with the NET are delighted that The Duke of Cambridge has honoured our work by becoming our Patron for 2020,” NET Chairman Lord Dannatt said in a press release. “We look forward to working with him, and our partners in the UK Community Foundation network, to help communities across the country tackle the dramatic rise in food poverty as well as the many other increasingly pressing social issues arising from this crisis.”

Last week, Prince William and Kate Middleton made another call to teachers who are keeping the schools open for children of essential workers.

“We just want to say a huge thank you to you guys and well done in keeping it all going. Please pass on many messages of support for all the staff and all the volunteers — they’re doing a great job,” William praised.