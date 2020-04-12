Diddy And Jennifer Lopez Dance Up A Storm During His Instagram Live Dance-A-Thon

Diddy is celebrating with a dance-a-thon and all his favourite celebs are invited.
On Sunday afternoon, the musician held his “party with a purpose” where he promised a guest list including Drake, Chris Brown, Oprah Winfrey, Justin Bieber, Jennifer Lopez, Will Smith, Alicia Keys, Kevin Hart, Snoop Dogg, DJ Khaled, Lizzo, Megan Thee Stallion, Ciara, Janelle Monáe.
The event wasn’t just for fun, but all to benefit healthcare workers on the frontline of the coronavirus pandemic.
And true to his word, he brought his A-game.
“I thought I taught you that,” his ex-girlfriend, Lopez, said while they danced to “Suavemente”.
JLo also revealed that her fiance, Alex Rodriguez, is Diddy’s “biggest fan.”
“Which song do you want?” Diddy asked Rodriguez before deciding on the “Been Around the World” remix.
DJ Khaled took a more serious note where he spoke about the importance of staying home during the outbreak. “By staying at home, that means we love our mothers & fathers, we love our babies, we love our health care workers,” he said.
See more of the appearances below including LeBron James dancing around with a glass of red wine and Megan Thee Stallion doing the “Savage” challenge.