Diddy And Jennifer Lopez Dance Up A Storm During His Instagram Live Dance-A-Thon

Diddy is celebrating with a dance-a-thon and all his favourite celebs are invited.

On Sunday afternoon, the musician held his “party with a purpose” where he promised a guest list including Drake, Chris Brown, Oprah Winfrey, Justin Bieber, Jennifer Lopez, Will Smith, Alicia Keys, Kevin Hart, Snoop Dogg, DJ Khaled, Lizzo, Megan Thee Stallion, Ciara, Janelle Monáe.

The event wasn’t just for fun, but all to benefit healthcare workers on the frontline of the coronavirus pandemic.

And true to his word, he brought his A-game.

“I thought I taught you that,” his ex-girlfriend, Lopez, said while they danced to “Suavemente”.

Diddy and J Lo are dancing to Suavemente on IG Live with over 100K viewers 😂😂😂😂 They’re raising money towards coronavirus efforts. Dope to see the former couple reunited. pic.twitter.com/1skhHEX3T8 — 🇰🇪🇺🇸 (@JMKTVShow) April 12, 2020

JLo also revealed that her fiance, Alex Rodriguez, is Diddy’s “biggest fan.”

“Which song do you want?” Diddy asked Rodriguez before deciding on the “Been Around the World” remix.

.@Diddy gives a special performance for @JLo and @AROD after Lopez confesses that Rodriguez is a super-fan. pic.twitter.com/fXAqcB5WVj — Pop Crave (@PopCraveMusic) April 12, 2020

DJ Khaled took a more serious note where he spoke about the importance of staying home during the outbreak. “By staying at home, that means we love our mothers & fathers, we love our babies, we love our health care workers,” he said.

“By staying at home, that means we love our mothers & fathers, we love our babies, we love our health care workers…” – DJ Khaled on Diddy’s IG Live. This is one of the most beautiful moments of the night. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/ETHFQ8lljw — HENRY O (@GidiLover) April 12, 2020

See more of the appearances below including LeBron James dancing around with a glass of red wine and Megan Thee Stallion doing the “Savage” challenge.

lebron on diddy’s live is a mood pic.twitter.com/RPnhNkVgog — dvsn stan account (aka lotus) (@liIbabyluna) April 12, 2020

Megan Thee Stallion doing the Savage challenge on Diddy’s story is the best thing on the internet right now pic.twitter.com/5I6kFvRtrY — 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐞𝐥𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐧 𝐠𝐢𝐫𝐥𝐬 (@blkgirlsrelate) April 12, 2020

Burna Boy and Diddy on Instagram Live was the best thing to happen today 🤣🤣❤️ pic.twitter.com/LNxEwma376 — Rachael B (@banjinaaa) April 12, 2020