James Gunn Says ‘There’s No Reason’ For ‘The Suicide Squad’ or ‘Guardians Of The Galaxy’ To Be Delayed

While shutdowns and self-isolation have caused many movie premieres to go straight to streaming or be pushed back, James Gunn is reassuring fans that two films will not be affected.

According to Gunn, 52, both the third “Guardians of the Galaxy” and “The Suicide Squad” will keep their premiere dates.

“Right now there’s no reason for ‘The Suicide Squad’ release date to move. We are on or ahead of schedule. We were extremely fortunate to wrap shooting and set up editing from our homes (due to a post production team and studio with foresight) before quarantine,” he wrote on Twitter.

“Right now the plans with Vol. 3 are also exactly the same as they were before coronavirus,” he added referencing “Guardians”.

“The Suicide Squad” is set for August 6, 2021. “Guardians of the Galaxy” does not have a release date but is expected late 2021.