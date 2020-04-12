‘Modern Family’ Cast Sends Ed O’Neill Birthday Wishes

“Modern Family” might have said their farewells last week in the series finale but that didn’t stop the cast from wishing Ed O’Neill a happy birthday.

O’Neill, who turned 74 on Sunday, was greeted with a number of birthday wishes.

His onscreen wife, Sofia Vergara, captioned a shot of the two of them together, “Feliz Cumpleaños Ed O’Neill!!🎉🎉🎉🎉 miss uuuu already!❤️❤️”

Eric Stonestreet, who played Cam on the sitcom, wrote, “Happy birthday to the master of the 3 word sentence. No one can get more out of 3 words in a scene than the great Ed O’Neill. He and I worked together on a show from 2009 to early 2020 called Modern Family. Happy birthday Ed.”

Jesse Tyler Ferguson wished the “legend” a happy birthday by sharing a picture of himself, his husband Justin Mikita and O’Neill together.

Lastly, Jeremy Maguire, who played O’Neill’s son, wrote, “Happy birthday to Ed! I’ve learned so much from this guy and I’m grateful. I hope he has the best blessed day!”