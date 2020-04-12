‘Desperate Housewives’ Cast Reunite For A Good Cause

The cast of “Desperate Housewives” were the latest celebs to have a virtual reunion all in the name of a good cause.

Marcia Cross, Eva Longoria, Dana Delany, Vanessa Williams and Brenda Strong all joined where they raised money for The Actor Fund.

Unfortunately, the stream was plagued with technical issues like Williams having a hard time getting a good connection and the stream being cut off “policy violations” every time they would play a clip from the show.

The cast spoke about how they are staying in shape (both physically and mentally) during the quarantine.

“Well, this isn’t that far off from my normal life,” Delany joked. “I drink a lot, I spend all my time alone, I’m a loner. I live alone, I do my yoga…really, no different.”

“I’ve never worked out so much in my life,” Longoria added before referencing Cross’ character. “And I cook a lot. I actually am Bree Van de Kamp.”

Missing from the reunion was Nicolette Sheridan, Terri Hatcher and Felicity Huffman.

Catch the full hour interview above.