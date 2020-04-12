Dolly Parton Performs ‘He’s Risen’ While Reminding Her Fans The Importance Of Staying Home

Dolly Parton celebrated Easter like only Dolly can.

The music icon took to Twitter with an important message for her fans on Sunday morning.

“We don’t have to go a building or church to worship God. The kingdom of God is within,” said Parton. “This year, we’re gonna kinda stay around the house a little bit, right? But that doesn’t mean we can’t worship in the same way that we should.”

“Somebody said the other day, ‘Oh, we’ve had a rough week,'” she added. “Just think about the rough week that Jesus had, and look how well that turned out for us.”

Parton then performed “He’s Alive” while sitting in a pretty pink Easter set filled with Easter lilies.

“I usually do it with a choir. Obviously, we don’t have elbow room for a choir this year,” she said before being accompanied by a guitar.